Thom Yorke Removes His Songs From Spotify: Updated

“New artists get paid f*** all with this model,” tweeted the singer and Nigel Godrich.

By Addy Dugdale2 minute Read

Radiohead singer Thom Yorke has pulled his music from streaming service Spotify. The musician, currently having what seems to be a whole heap of ravey fun with his other project, Atoms For Peace, took to Twitter along with his bandmate and super-producer Nigel Godrich. Nigel, also known as the sixth member of Radiohead, broke the news that the entire Atoms For Peace catalogue would not be available on the site.

Later, Nigel explained why he’d done it.

As did Thom.

Accused of hurting the fans, Yorke tweeted that he was standing up for musicians.

And when someone pointed out that Radiohead had released the In Rainbows album virtually for free–the band asked the fans to pay what they thought it was worth–this was Yorke’s response.

Update: Yesterday Now This News released a video about the dust-up:

And Spotify later released a statement regarding the issue.

“”Spotify’s goal is to grow a service which people love, ultimately want to pay for, and which will provide the financial support to the music industry necessary to invest in new talent and music. We want to help artists connect with their fans, find new audiences, grow their fan base and make a living from the music we all love.

“Right now we’re still in the early stages of a long-term project that’s already having a hugely positive effect on artists and new music. We’ve already paid US$500M to rightsholders so far and by the end of 2013 this number will reach US$1bn. Much of this money is being invested in nurturing new talent and producing great new music.

“We’re 100% committed to making Spotify the most artist-friendly music service possible, and are constantly talking to artists and managers about how Spotify can help build their careers.”

[Image: Flickr user Tokyo Times]

