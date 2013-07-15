Thom Yorke Removes His Songs From Spotify: Updated

Radiohead singer Thom Yorke has pulled his music from streaming service Spotify. The musician, currently having what seems to be a whole heap of ravey fun with his other project, Atoms For Peace, took to Twitter along with his bandmate and super-producer Nigel Godrich. Nigel, also known as the sixth member of Radiohead, broke the news that the entire Atoms For Peace catalogue would not be available on the site.

The numbers don’t even add up for spotify yet.. But it’s not about that.. It’s about establishing the model which will be extremely valuable

Later, Nigel explained why he’d done it.

Anyway. Here’s one. We’re off of spotify.. Can’t do that no more man.. Small meaningless rebellion.

Make no mistake new artists you discover on #Spotify will no get paid. meanwhile shareholders will shortly being rolling in it. Simples. — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) July 14, 2013

Accused of hurting the fans, Yorke tweeted that he was standing up for musicians.

“your small meaningless rebellion is only hurting your fans … a drop in the bucket really” No we’re standing up for our fellow musicians — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) July 14, 2013

And when someone pointed out that Radiohead had released the In Rainbows album virtually for free–the band asked the fans to pay what they thought it was worth–this was Yorke’s response.