iOS 7 Design Basics: Making Your App Fit In

Traditionally, iOS used heavy shadows and gradient effects to give the appearance of depth. For example, buttons had a border and used gradients and shadowing to make it appear as if the button popped off the screen.

Here are several other things developers should consider changing right away to help their app fit into iOS 7.

In iOS 7, shadows are small if they are present at all, and 3-D effects have been abandoned in favor of a layered approach, which allows the user to see through some of the layers. For example, iPhone’s iOS 7 home screen will feature a “parallax” background that shifts as the phone tilts from side to side so it appears the app tiles are floating on the background.

The color scheme for iOS 7 has also changed. The new color scheme is white with bright–almost fluorescent–colors. The default UI will use a white background with a bright color like yellow for anything that is actionable. For example, the Notes app in iOS 7 has a white background and the buttons are done in yellow.

Apps that mostly use system default UI elements should automatically pick up the new UI changes just by compiling the apps for iOS 7, but developers should double-check the changes to make sure the app still looks and functions correctly. For example, color defaults have changed from iOS 6 to iOS 7 so developers need to check for color clashing. (Below, the Notes app in standard white with bright colored accents.)





Apps that include custom UI elements will need updates and improvements. Custom navigation bars are one example. The new UI makes the scrollable area that is usually below the navigation bar partially see-through so that when the user scrolls, he or she can see the content behind the navigation bar.

Custom action sheets, which are dialogue boxes that come up from the bottom of the screen–usually for yes or no questions–also need to be adjusted. The transition to layers and flat design in iOS 7 means custom action sheets may not appear the same as their original design. For example, the Slacker app that Metova developed with Slacker has a custom action sheet that works in iOS 6, but will have to be adjusted for iOS 7. (Below, Slacker’s custom action sheet in iOS 6.)