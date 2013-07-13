America Reacts To The George Zimmerman Verdict

George Zimmerman has been acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges in the trial over the shooting death of Trayvon Martin last year.
Trends on Twitter indicated that the vast majority of chatter in the hours after the announcement was about the verdict, with terms like “Rodney King” and “Emmet Till” trending alongside a hashtag that featured some very graphic tweets: #IfIEverSeeZimmerman.
Meanwhile, many on Twitter wondered nervously if riots would erupt in the hours following the trial. It looks like in some parts of the country, like Oakland, San Francisco, and D.C., some protesters did indeed begin to take to the streets:
#Oakland protestors gather ing now at 14th/Broadway upset by #Zimmerman‘s acquittal in #TrayvonMartin death pic.twitter.com/hsn4uZIaL8
— Debora Villalon (@deboraktvu) July 14, 2013
“The whole damn system” “Shut it down!” “Set Zimmerman free!” “Shut it down!” #trayvonmartin #sf https://t.co/I8l23lhOsB
— Vivian Ho (@VivianHo) July 14, 2013
Here, some reactions from the Martin family, celebrities, and members of the public. It appears that Twitter has suspended some of the accounts from which some of the more violent tweets we saw on Twitter, threatening Zimmerman and his family, were sent.
Even though I am broken hearted my faith is unshattered I WILL ALWAYS LOVE MY BABY TRAY
— Tracy Martin (@BTraymartin9) July 14, 2013
I’m outraged and saddened. But the personal pain people of color in my world are feeling tonight, that’s something I have witness, listen to
— Sarah Milstein (@SarahM) July 14, 2013
instead of teaching our black children to be children, we have to teach them how to avoid being killed
— Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) July 14, 2013
Put aside this case. If you don’t know the fear your son could be killed & the shooter would face no consequences, ask your friends who do.
— Anil Dash (@anildash) July 14, 2013
Looking for a party to celebrate the verdict? I imagine there are some hosted by people fond of loose-fitting white garments & bonfires.
— Xeni Jardin (@xeni) July 14, 2013
Zimmerman is no angel but the lack of evidence and the concept of self-defense, especially in Florida law, gave the jury little other choice
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2013
This is not “only” about race. This is about laws that allow racist acts to go unpunished. We must change laws that promote injustice
— Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) July 14, 2013
Here’s @Johnnydontlike & I at Ramsey restaurant in WeHo, toasting justice & a jury that respected the rule of law! pic.twitter.com/OY9UP2ZTit
— Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) July 14, 2013
Can’t be surprised… Black life has no value in this country
— QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) July 14, 2013
Zimmerman found NOT GUILTY. America found GUILTY.
— Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) July 14, 2013
PEACEFUL protest for #Justice in Brooklyn tomorrow at 5pm at Borough Hall!
— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) July 14, 2013
Good thing Florida’s state motto is “In God We Trust,” given that its people can’t count on its justice system.
— Jeff Chu (@jeffchu) July 14, 2013
Six months and 29 days after Sandy Hook, a crime committed with a gun is once again the top news story in America.
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 14, 2013
Some of us, seeing the jury, were resigned to a verdict of “not guilty.” Still, it is shocking–shameful. Jurors condone the murder.
— Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) July 14, 2013
We must mourn the unnecessary & unjust death of a child, but to honor him we must rededicate ourselves to the very ideals that were violated
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 14, 2013
Trayvon Martin was killed because he was black. There was no justice done today in Florida.
— Thompson2013 (@BillThompsonNYC) July 14, 2013
Makes sense actually. Whatever the right answer is, Florida will always get to the other one.
— Eric Wiesen (@ewiesen) July 14, 2013
6 people in Florida just embarrassed America with their demonstration of ignorance.
— Ross Fubini (@fubini) July 14, 2013
For every young person who led candlelight vigils and hoodie up rallies for Trayvon, you DID NOT do it in vain. Turn a moment to a movement!
— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 14, 2013
I’m glad an innocent man won’t have to go to prison..it was clearly self defense and I’m glad the jury was smart enough to figure this out!
— Lucas Heitkamp (@lucas_heitkamp) July 14, 2013
If Twitter is anything to go by, most people make up their minds on criminal cases right at the beginning. #Zimmerman
— Naval Ravikant (@naval) July 14, 2013
All them jurors should go home tonight and kill themselves for letting a grown man get away with killing a kid
— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) July 14, 2013
“if oj simpson is found not guilty, i’m going to hunt him down and kill him.” – said no black person ever #TDP
— brooks bayne (@brooksbayne) July 14, 2013
All I’m saying is that if a jury deliberates for more than 16 hours, there’s a pretty good chance they made the right choice.
— Dallin Drescher © (@Drescherlicious) July 14, 2013