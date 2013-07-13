advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

America Reacts To The George Zimmerman Verdict

Americans took to Twitter to express their feelings about the Zimmerman trial–and at times, the tweets were downright violent.

America Reacts To The George Zimmerman Verdict
By Fast Company Staff3 minute Read

George Zimmerman has been acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges in the trial over the shooting death of Trayvon Martin last year.

advertisement
advertisement

Trends on Twitter indicated that the vast majority of chatter in the hours after the announcement was about the verdict, with terms like “Rodney King” and “Emmet Till” trending alongside a hashtag that featured some very graphic tweets: #IfIEverSeeZimmerman.

Meanwhile, many on Twitter wondered nervously if riots would erupt in the hours following the trial. It looks like in some parts of the country, like Oakland, San Francisco, and D.C., some protesters did indeed begin to take to the streets:

Here, some reactions from the Martin family, celebrities, and members of the public. It appears that Twitter has suspended some of the accounts from which some of the more violent tweets we saw on Twitter, threatening Zimmerman and his family, were sent.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life