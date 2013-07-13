America Reacts To The George Zimmerman Verdict

George Zimmerman has been acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges in the trial over the shooting death of Trayvon Martin last year.

Trends on Twitter indicated that the vast majority of chatter in the hours after the announcement was about the verdict, with terms like “Rodney King” and “Emmet Till” trending alongside a hashtag that featured some very graphic tweets: #IfIEverSeeZimmerman.

Meanwhile, many on Twitter wondered nervously if riots would erupt in the hours following the trial. It looks like in some parts of the country, like Oakland, San Francisco, and D.C., some protesters did indeed begin to take to the streets:

Here, some reactions from the Martin family, celebrities, and members of the public. It appears that Twitter has suspended some of the accounts from which some of the more violent tweets we saw on Twitter, threatening Zimmerman and his family, were sent.

Even though I am broken hearted my faith is unshattered I WILL ALWAYS LOVE MY BABY TRAY — Tracy Martin (@BTraymartin9) July 14, 2013