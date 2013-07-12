Audio Innovator Amar Bose, Founder of Bose Corp., Dies

Amar Bose, founder of the namesake audio company, has died at the age of 83. The news was announced Friday by Bose Corp. and MIT, where he was a faculty member for 40 years. The cause of death was not given.

“It is impossible to put into words what Dr. Bose meant to each of us, and to Bose,” said Bose president Bob Maresca in a statement. “He was more than our Chairman. He was our teacher–always encouraging us, always believing that we could do great things, and that anything was possible.”

Maresca reaffirmed that in sticking with Bose’s vision, the company will remain privately held.

MIT also issued a statement from president L. Rafael Reif:

This proud MIT graduate, professor and innovator was a true giant who over decades enriched the Institute he loved with his energy, dedication, motivation and wisdom. I have never known anyone like him. I will miss him. MIT will miss him. The world will miss him.

Bose–a Fulbright Postdoctoral Scholar, fellow at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineer, and elected member of the National Academy of Engineering as well as the American Academy of Arts and Sciences–began his research in physical acoustics and psychoacoustics in 1956, work that would lead to patents in acoustics, electronics, nonlinear systems, and communication theory.

Although best known for SoundDock portable speakers and noise-canceling headphones, Bose also spent decades working on an energy-efficient automobile suspension system. He was a lifelong experimenter. “Invention is arrived at by intelligent stumbling,” he told the New York Times.

He joined MIT’s faculty in 1956 with the intention of teaching for two years, finally retiring in 2001. In 2011, the company Bose gave the university the majority of the company stock in non-voting shares, dividends of which are used to support research and education.