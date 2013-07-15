Why Dropbox Will Never Fully Replace The Hard Drive

“Today the hard drive goes away, and we replace the hard drive,” announced Dropbox CEO Drew Houston last week at the company’s first ever developer conference .

He went on to outline a future in which all the data apps need is stored online, turning phones and computers into mere metal portals to the web.

Could this be the future for app developers? Maybe, but according to some experts, cloud storage literally replacing the hard drive is definitely not happening “today.”

“It’s a great marketing message,” says Terri McClure, a senior analyst at the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) who helps track about 60 cloud storage companies, “but from a practicality standpoint, I don’t think it makes a lot of sense right now.”

Dropbox’s own product contradicts its new mission by mirroring the files stored on a hard drive, and its most recent target market, business users, has been somewhat reluctant to jump into the cloud. According to a survey of about 500 IT professionals by ESG, just 28% had implemented cloud storage solutions, though 33% had plans to open corporate cloud storage accounts within two years.

Even some Dropbox competitors think an all-cloud world is unfeasible. “It’s just like the paperless office is never going to be happening,” says Vineet Jain, the CEO of a company called Egnyte that provides cloud storage for enterprise customers.

Clearly, the drive-less future is a hard sell. Here are three reasons why: