11 Distractingly Stinky, Productivity-Killing Lunches You Should Never Bring To The Office

There are rules to follow when you eat lunch in an office.

Or at least there should be–which is why we’ve put together the below list of foods we’d like to ban, henceforth, from offices everywhere.

Okay, yes, everybody gets hungry, but you’ve also got to be considerate of the fact that other people exist, and that by bringing something into the office that smells worse than a porta potty on a hot summer day, you can seriously damage workplace productivity.

Work should be a sanctuary, a happy space where tuna salad has no place.

So please, whatever you do, just don’t eat these things at work:

It doesn’t matter if it’s canned tuna fish, fresh salmon, or freeze-dried fish sticks. If you want to eat fish for lunch get it out of the office.

When was the last time you heard “Wow, that fish* really smells great!” Yeah, we thought so.