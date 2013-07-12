Lyft Sells Its Zimride Ride-Matching Service To Enterprise

Zimride’s ride-matching service connects drivers with passengers who are heading to the same destination. More than 350,000 people use Zimride on 130 college and corporate campuses. It has operated since 2007, back when Lyft was also known as Zimride. It joins Enterprise’s other holdings, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo Rent A Car. Enterprise competitor Avis Budget Group purchased Zipcar for $500 million in January.

The sale will allow Lyft to focus on its year-old local ride-sharing service, also named Lyft, which lets people e-hail rides from nonprofessional drivers who outfit their cars with furry, pink mustaches and fist-bump passengers upon pickup. Lyft’s competition in the local ride-sharing market includes SideCar and Uber’s UberX service. All three companies recently received separate cease and desist letters from the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, which all three told Fast Company would have no bearing on their operations in the city.

[Image: Flickr user abrackin]