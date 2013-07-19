How To Score Investments In Your Enterprise Startup

“Investors want you to hire a rock star CEO to make [your startup] magically successful. There is no magic, it is just a lot of hard work.”

That’s Paula Long, current founder of DataGravity, an early-stage enterprise data management company, on one of the basic lessons she learned about startups during her career. A veteran entrepreneur who started and sold EqualLogic to Dell in 2008 for $1.4 billion, Long adds, “If you are passionate about the company and the product, you can learn the rest if you have a good team around you.”

In a nutshell, that’s also what it takes to attract investors to startups in the enterprise space, an oh-so-crucial component to grow an idea into a viable business. Even in a so-called “golden age” of funding in which enterprise startups captured 40% more venture dollars per round in 2012 ($9.85 million) than they did in 2011, getting the big check is still tough, especially for women. The glass ceiling for women-led businesses is only partially cracked when it comes to funding, even though the U.S. Small Business Administration found that VCs who invest in women-led businesses see an improvement in their firm’s performance.

As the enterprise space becomes increasingly crowded with the likes of players like Dropbox and YouSendIt muscling in, Fast Company talked to Long (who recently raised a $30 million Series B round led by Andreessen Horowitz) as well as another female veteran of the enterprise space, CEO and founder of HotLink Lynn LeBlanc, to get their best advice on how to build a winning founding team that can scale a enterprise startup and snag funding.

Nuts and Bolts

As it is in any other industry, an entrepreneur looking to build an enterprise business needs to put their ear to the ground to hear a customer problem and listen to their solution, says Long. “It may not be the one you think is the solution, but you need to hear the pain point,” she says. And forget about the “happy path” consumer businesses often deploy to solve problems.

Even with something simple such as building a network switch, Long posits, in the enterprise space there’s just as much worry about how robust it is in case of failure as how cool it looks in the face of success. “You can’t just refresh your browser or reboot and everything is okay,” she observes, “In enterprise, hundreds of thousands of people are depending on you. A blip could take a business.” So make sure you can live with the decidedly unsexy necessity of mega amounts of error testing.

Experience Definitely Required

Although more and more bright young things fast-track their careers on the startup path, Lynn LeBlanc maintains experience is definitely a plus in the enterprise space.