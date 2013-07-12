Can Apple Heal Hollywood’s Head-In-Ass Disorder?

Hollywood needs to rethink their home video release strategy immediately, or they’re going to be in big trouble when smart TVs become ubiquitous. Before I jump into why (and someone accuses me of hating the communal experience of viewing movies), let me say I love going to the movie theater. I love it so much I’m happy to go by myself, grab a big bucket of popcorn and soda, and sit in the dark with total strangers for two hours enjoying the latest onscreen magic–even if that costs me almost $35 (as it does in London, where I live).

With that being said, going to the movie theater has increasingly annoyed me since I got my Apple TV. Because, let’s be honest, there is plenty to complain about movie theaters: 20 minutes of commercials before the previews, sticky floors, obnoxious people in the audience, and smartphone users who just don’t know when to turn their devices off. But now with Netflix and the iTunes Movie Store at my fingertips, and my 50-inch television, the dollar to comfortable-experience ratio is quickly working against the movie theater’s favor. For the cost of a Netflix subscription or an iTunes rental (about $4) and a bag of microwave popcorn, I can get a pretty sweet–and cheap–theater experience in my home without the drawbacks.

Of course, you may point out that I can’t see the latest blockbusters on my Apple TV–I need to go to the theater for that. And you’d be right. For me, I accept that and that’s why I keep going. But that’s also the big problem.

Hollywood’s home video strategy hasn’t changed much since the 1980s. A movie comes out in the theater and it takes 3-4 months to make it to home video (DVD, Blu-ray, or digital download). While that may have been okay in the ’80s and ’90s–and even the naughties when people’s digital download options meant watching a movie on their computer–it’s not okay anymore when we can throw any video from our computer to that 50-incher sitting in our living room.

I know plenty of people who have an Apple TV (or another streaming media player) and they’ll use it to stream pirated “CAMS” (illegal camera recordings in theaters) from their computer to their TV. And I’ve seen CAMS before–they’re not as bad as you may think. And those people I know that want a crisp, pristine version of a movie for their home viewing will often wait until to download an advanced Blu-ray rip when it becomes available on the torrent sites–often weeks before the official consumer release date.

This is obviously a problem for both movie studios and theaters–and it will only get worse once smart TVs capable of streaming content from anywhere are in the norm in every living room in America. For better or for worse, we live in an age of instant gratification where we expect whatever game we want to play, whatever book we want to read, and whatever movie we want to watch, to be immediately available for download–and that expectation will only grow. But if Hollywood is smart, they can turn that to their advantage.

When it’s not available legally, people will try to get it illegally–the music industry painfully found that out in the 1990s, before Apple swooped in and saved them with the iTunes Music Store in 2003. However, the legal availability of digital music is different than digital movies. That’s because when, say, a new Jay-Z album comes out, it isn’t released in a concert hall where customers can only listen to it if they pay for a ticket and then need to wait for three months to own it. For movies that’s how it is. And it’s that long wait time between seeing a movie and having to wait to be able to buy it that encourages piracy–even among people who are willing to pay to see it in theaters and at home.