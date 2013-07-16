Show Inbox Mercy With Proper Email Etiquette

Dharmesh Mehta, senior director of Outlook.com, has already been extremely helpful with our inboxes.

He’s taught us how to manage an unruly inbox, and about the different kinds of email personalities.

So let’s move on to perhaps the most delicate inbox issue of all: email etiquette?

Here’s the scenario: You’ve got a friend, let’s call him Dan, who you want to communicate with. Do you shoot him an email, call him, Skype him, or set up a lunch date?

According to Mehta, it’s important to remember that email isn’t the only way to keep in touch.

“An important aspect of email is that it’s just one form of communication,” he says. “Sometimes I don’t want to do anything digitally, I just want to see you in real life and interact with you. It’s important to know how to shift between these.”

Dharmesh Mehta

If you need to reach Dan urgently, an email is not the best mode of communication. But it does allow Dan to work at his own pace and not feel rushed.