What’s The One App You Can’t Live Without?

Last week was a big one for apps at Fast Company.
See, not long ago we published a list of 10 little-known apps that entrepreneurs can’t live without. But, thanks to one of our readers, a glaring omission was pointed out: No women were included on the list!
@ChloeTroia @FastCompany good point, Chloe! we have a follow-up story in the works featuring only women! Stay tuned & thanks 4 reading…
Luckily, as the above tweet shows, a story was already in the works, and just a few days later we published the 11 little-known apps that entrepreneurs can’t live without–XX edition.
Naturally, the only thing left to do was open up the floor to you, so that’s exactly what we did–on Twitter AND Facebook. If we’ve missed anything, tell us in the comments!
What's one app you can't live without?
First, the biggies.
A quick glance of your hundreds of responses gave us your top five answers:
1. WhatsApp, a cross-platform (free) mobile messaging app.
2. Facebook . . . no surprise there
3. Evernote, an insanely popular productivity app that gives your device a second brain
4. Twitter . . . um, yeah.
5. Google Maps . . . shocker! Not!
So what about those lesser-known apps?
Songza’s a really cool music streaming service. So cool, in fact, that our assistant editor Jillian Goodman recently recommended it to our readers.
“What I love about it is that its “music recommendation engine” is actually real live people, so it’s able to make connections between songs and artists that a human being with taste would make but an algorithm maybe couldn’t manage. Many is the afternoon that I have pumped up with Rap’s New Weirdos and then mellowed out with High Stylin’ Cocktail Hour.
If you still have your doubts, Fast Company named them one of the world’s top 10 innovative companies in music.
Don’t trust most weather apps? We don’t either–they’re too optimistic, and we’re New Yorkers. Radar Cast, on the other hand, actually shows you what’s happening in real time, so you can make an informed decision to bring an umbrella, instead of playing a guessing game.
If you’re a Redditor (just admit it, you are) alienblue is hands down the best client for your mobile device. It’s simple, and easy to use–and unlike many apps, the free version isn’t horrible.
Now head over to r/aww and put a smile on your face.
Wunderlist can get you super organized. And while it’s very simple, it’s harder to explain than we thought, so take a look at this video:
That’s all for now, folks! If we missed any of your great suggestions (which we probably did), please tell us in the comments!
