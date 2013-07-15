What’s The One App You Can’t Live Without?

Last week was a big one for apps at Fast Company.

See, not long ago we published a list of 10 little-known apps that entrepreneurs can’t live without. But, thanks to one of our readers, a glaring omission was pointed out: No women were included on the list!

@ChloeTroia @FastCompany good point, Chloe! we have a follow-up story in the works featuring only women! Stay tuned & thanks 4 reading… — FC Leadership (@FastCoLead) July 8, 2013

Luckily, as the above tweet shows, a story was already in the works, and just a few days later we published the 11 little-known apps that entrepreneurs can’t live without–XX edition.

Naturally, the only thing left to do was open up the floor to you, so that’s exactly what we did–on Twitter AND Facebook. If we’ve missed anything, tell us in the comments!

What's one app you can't live without? — Fast Company (@FastCompany) July 10, 2013

First, the biggies.

A quick glance of your hundreds of responses gave us your top five answers: