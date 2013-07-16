How This 27-Year-Old Grew A $100-Million Company Around One Principle: Community

I’m gliding home by train, past New England fishing towns, to New York from Boston where I delivered a speech to about 1,500 credit union executives. The topic that repeatedly popped up in my conversations there was the idea that pursuing a mission that benefits a community–as credit unions by definition do–generates enormous strategic power.

For decades the view was that if corporations served one master–shareholders–somehow everything else would work out. Wharton Business School in the 1980s drilled this view into me.

But, like many, I am waking up to the truth. Serving a community is not just good, it’s smart business, and the wider you draw the lines around the community you serve, the fewer sources of resistance you create.

Consider Lifeway Foods. I wish I had met this Outthinker before January this year because its stock price has more than doubled since then to $17 from just $8.

I got a chance to interview Lifeway’s CEO, Julie Smolyansky, last month to learn how they have done it.

In 2002 when Julie’s father, who had founded Lifeway 16 years earlier, had a sudden heart attack and passed away, the running of his $12 million, publicly traded company fell on the shoulders of 27-year-old Julie, who took over as CEO, and her younger brother, Edward, who stepped in as COO. Many thought they were too young and inexperienced, and that they would fail.

But over the subsequent decade this brother-sister team has grown Lifeway’s revenues to nearly $100 million (they closed 2012 with $81 million). The company’s five-year annual growth rate of 16% sheds a stark contrast with its industry’s average of -2%. It not only grows faster, but it’s also more profitable, clocking 35% five-year average gross margins compared to its industry’s average of 29%.