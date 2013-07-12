Psy Reaches Three Billion Views On YouTube

Psy has broken the three-billion-view mark on his YouTube channel. The K-Pop sensation, largely unknown a year ago, joins those eminent YouTubians Justin Bieber and Rihanna as the third part of the most powerful triumvirate in music on the Internet. Main credit must be given to Psy’s first single, Gangnam Style, which had over 1.7 billion views, with his second, Gentleman, just nudging under the 500 million mark.