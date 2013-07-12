Lady Gaga Announces ARTPOP Album Release Date In A Weird, Lengthy Facebook Post

Lady Gaga , that most innovative of popstrels, head of the Little Monsters, singer and artiste extraordinaire has released details of her upcoming new release. ARTPOP– we knew the name yonks ago .

ARTPOP will be an app, a musical extravaganza, and will launch on November 11, following an artRave the previous day. This includes collaborations with other arty dudes such as Marina Abramovic, fresh off the plinth from her collaboration with Jay-Z earlier in the week, Inez & Vinoodh, Robert Wilson, and Jeff Koons.

Ms. Gaga revealed the news on her Facebook page–the information itself is a wonderful overload of phrases usually heard in the meeting rooms of contemporary art spaces. The app is a “musical and visual engineering system,” Gaga is a “cultural interface” to be explored by users wanting to share the “adrenaline of fame.”

On this day HAUS OF GAGA venges with forte to bring the music industry into a new age; an age where art drives pop, and the artist once again is in control of the icon.

There’s a new interactive worldwide community (“the auras”) and there is talk of “rage–electronic passion and fury,” a “celebration of obsession.”

And now, some dates for your diary: The first single from ARTPOP is out on August 19, while the album will be ready for pre-order on September 1.