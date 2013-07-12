Edward Snowden Requests Meeting With Human Rights Representatives At Sheremetyevo Airport

Edward Snowden has emailed the representatives of several human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, and requested a meeting with them at Sheremetyevo airport , says the BBC. The face-to-face is, apparently, to discuss his “next step forward.”

The NSA whistleblower, who has been “in transit” at the Moscow travel hub for a couple of weeks now, will also, according to Russian news agency Interfax, hold the rendezvous at 5 p.m. local time, or 8 a.m. EST today.

Last month, the U.S. citizen, on the run for over a month now, applied to 21 countries for asylum. Most turned him down and now just Venezuela, Bolivia, and Nicaragua have suggested that he might be welcome in their countries.

Meanwhile, the NSA’s review of the damage caused by Snowden’s actions is, apparently, focusing on access that the whistleblower may have had to files regarding spying operations against Chinese leaders and other important targets. One official told the Washington Post, “we’re deeply concerned. The more that this gets made public, the more capability we lose.”

Snowden’s potential cache of sentistive documents could run into the thousands. “He’s got a lot,” said the official, who did, however, concede that the whistleblower’s haul was just a fraction of information held by the NSA.

