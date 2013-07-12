Political Turmoil Leaves Cofounders of Egypt-based Instabug in Limbo

Instabug was ready to make its big debut at a tech conference in San Francisco, but the company suffered a last-minute snag: Instead of being onstage, cofounders Omar Gabr and Moataz Soliman were still stuck in Egypt, unable to secure visas amid their home country’s latest turmoil .

The show did indeed go on, with an American friend taking the helm to deliver Instabug’s pitch at VentureBeat’s MobileBeat 2013 startup competition. Despite the setback, Instabug, an in-app feedback reporting tool, has been riding on a wave of good news. The startup won first place at MIT’s Enterprise Forum of the Pan Arab Region competition, which came with a $50,000 prize. Earlier last week, it also closed a $150,000 round in seed funding from local angel investors, money that makes hiring three additional engineers possible. Up until then, Instabug had been subsisting on an initial $10,000 investment from local accelerator Flat6Labs.





After graduating from Cairo University in 2012, Gabr and Soliman decided to start a company broadly focused on a crowdsourced platform for beta testing apps. Eventually, the duo, both now 22, would pivot and focus on one of the features, and by February of this year, Instabug was born. With it, developers would get user responses directly from the app and automatically receive germane details, like device model, carrier, and location. Instead of dealing with unwieldy support forms (or giving a negative app review), users could shake their phones to give feedback.

“When you’re angry at an app, what’s the first thing you think of doing?” Soliman asks. “You shake it! It’s a completely natural reaction.”

With a minimal footprint, Gabr told Fast Company that apps using Instabug don’t suffer from any lag. “We don’t want to have an app crash or lag because of this.”





Starting up in Egypt

The 2011 revolution that ushered in new leadership and democratic elections also transformed the technology scene.