This May Be The Most Vital Use Of “Big Data” We’ve Ever Seen

Unlike the Vietnam days, veterans today search for information (or vent their troubles) about suicide on Google and Facebook. A new project, newly launched by DARPA and Dartmouth University, is trying something new: Data-mining social networks to spot patterns indicating suicidal behavior.

Called The Durkheim Project, named for the Victorian-era sociologist, it is asking veterans to offer their Twitter and Facebook authorization keys for an ambitious effort to match social media behavior with indications of suicidal thought. Veterans’ online behavior is then fed into a real-time analytics dashboard which predicts suicide risks and psychological episodes.

However, there’s a caveat: The Durkheim Project, which launched on July 1, is only a study into the effectiveness of predictive analytics for mental health. Veterans who participate will only be monitored, and have to receive any needed mental health assistance through the VA and other sources.

The Durkheim Project is led by New Hampshire-based Patterns and Predictions, a Dartmouth University spin-off with close ties to academics there. Patterns and Predictions received funding from DARPA, and the analytics platform is based on products from big data firms Attivio and Cloudera. Additional assistance was granted by Facebook and the Veterans Education & Research Association of Northern New England. Patterns and Predictions’ main product, Centiment, is a predictive analytics tool that uses linguistic and sentiment analysis for the financial industry.

For Facebook, the project marks one of the first times that they’ve let non-profits and the medical community conduct extensive data mining of the service for predictive analytics purposes. As the project’s literature puts it, they want to “provide real-time monitoring of text content and behavioral patterns statistically correlated with tendencies for harmful behaviors–such as suicide.”

Sid Probstein, Attivio’s CTO, told Co.Labs that Patterns and Predictions, the Geisel School of Medicine, and the VA conducted a double-blind study that found linguistic clues associated with suicidal behavior. These keywords, word patterns, and other information were fed into Patterns and Predictions’ predictive analytics (powered by the Attivio AIE search engine and Cloudera’s Hadoop data fabric); once these patterns were baked into the program, the machine learning extrapolated useful patterns and clues.

The VA, Dartmouth, and other medical organizations hope to use these to help veterans in the future.