What Stanford’s Startup Garage Teaches Us About Invention and Innovation

Like so many important lessons, Stefanos Zenios learned the difference between innovation and invention in the classroom. But that wasn’t the Stanford professor’s original goal.

Ten years ago, Zenios got interested in experiential learning for multi-disciplinary teams. The result was a course in which groups of medical school student were tasked with inventing something–usually some sort of device–to fill a medical need. But they couldn’t stop there.

Get Schooled:

Why Teaching Makes You Smarter

The teams also had to think about how they might bring their ideas to a commercial market. “I realized there was distinction between the invention part of the process of designing something new, and the part where you ask ‘How do I make this invention available to a wide audience,’” Zenios tells Fast Company.

Much like innovation itself, Zenios’ conclusion isn’t new. Some of the greatest innovations of our time weren’t original ideas, rather they built on an existing idea in a different way. However, his eureka moment helped shape that class and led the way for a new approach to teaching entrepreneurship. Stanford’s Startup Garage (so named because the space looks like a garage, according to Zenios) is aimed at offering students a chance to identify a customer pain point, design a solution, and develop a business that supports its creation and launch.

Is having the whole startup experience as a mock exercise really valuable in the real world? Zenios contends that it is. “Real ideas come out of the classroom every year,” he asserts, and students are encouraged to seek funding for their startups from angel and venture capital investors.

What does this mean for you? Fast Company asked Zenios to share a bit of the wisdom he’s imparted and experienced while working with the student teams. No SAT or prerequisite courses required.

Toss Out the Word “Disruptive”