Quality Not Quantity: How Advocates Blow Traditional Advertising Out Of The Water

In an age where advertising is becoming ever more fragmented, having the right advocates on board is essential for reaching your customers, as well as getting your message out to new audiences.

There is an ongoing debate as to whether it is better to invest in influencers, who have a large following but are not necessarily committed to your brand, or in advocates, who are so passionate about your product that they will rave about it to their friends for no incentive at all… but do not necessarily have the necessary wide reach the marketers are so keen on getting.

If this group of people doesn’t exist for your brand, why not create and enable it?

But why not the golden middle, the intersection of both? At BRANDERATI we coined a term “advocate influencers.” Advocate influencers are people who are passionate about your brand but have the ability to reach a large audience as well. And if this group of people doesn’t exist for your brand, why not create and enable it?

Think of the world of sports advertising: The top sportspeople are going to use the top brands when they compete, so asking a number-one-ranking sports star to endorse your product seems a natural fit. When you see a sports star as the face of Nike, you believe in their advocacy because chances are that they would use the sports brand out of choice: They are a natural convert.

The problem with using celebrity endorsements is that it is still a short-term solution. Sports stars rise and fall, and the audience still knows there is money changing hands and so there is less trust in the message than if an advocate was endorsing a product from passion alone.

The key to a long-term marketing strategy that engages fans and converts them into brand spokespeople is putting in the groundwork to build a really solid foundation. You need to be thoughtful in the way you find your advocate influencers, the way you recruit them, the way you engage them, and how you build relationship with them. Not only that, I would go so far as to say that you can actually help your best advocates become influencers. Very few brands are willing to commit the time and resources to make this a reality, but those that do are rewarded by real commitment from their customers and increased sales impact. We’ve seen it happen with a number of our clients, and not once.