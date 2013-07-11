Gamer Boys Are Mad That Xbox’s New Boss is a Woman

Julie Larson-Green has been at Microsoft for 20 years, and the executive–newly appointed as head of Xbox–is widely considered to be one of Redmond’s most talented leaders. So why are gamers so upset that Larson-Green is in charge of the Devices and Studios Engineering Group, which oversees the Xbox? The appointment was announced as part of a sweeping companywide reorganization this week. But it seems many gamers are displeased just because she’s a woman, as The Atlantic Wire‘s Rebecca Greenfield writes.

Users on social gaming news site N4G said (via Lauren Cartwright) that, “Now their (sic) will be apps dedicated to baking and knitting,” “A woman… lol,” and “But dem botox lips . . . clearly the best person for the job.”

Meanwhile, Redditers added to the message board complaining, saying “Just watched her MS dev speech. Holy crap, that’s a lot of botox and face lifts” and “Cooking Mama is coming to XO.” Though, to be fair, the sexist comments on Reddit were quickly downvoted.

As for Twitter, folks are mostly positive. One Twitter user, Jonathan Rothwell, noted “~50% GameSpot comments “omg bewbs kitchen girl lolol” etc.”

Over here at Fast Company, we asked our own gaming enthusiast Kit Eaton for his take on whether a woman can oversee a gaming project. His response? “The most badassest fraggers I have ever met, and the most skilled WoWers are women.”

Noted.

[Image: Berenstain Bears/HarperCollins Children]