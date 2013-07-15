Are You Passionate Or Delusional?

These were the words that came out of my wife’s mouth, and it’s when I knew I didn’t just have a struggling business on my hands, but a real problem. With a lot of soul searching and some key adjustments, I’ve been able to move out of a delusional state and see my company on to success. But I was recently asked, “What is the difference between an entrepreneur who is passionately pursuing a dream and someone who has become delusional?” This insightful question brought me back to a time when I walked that fine line.

Maxed-out credit cards, empty cupboards, and a frustrated spouse helped me wake up to the delusion I created in myself.

The passionate entrepreneur who turns delusional is an interesting phenomenon.

And it’s one that may not be avoidable, because the thing that is required to make your business go happens to be the very thing that plants and nourishes the seeds of delusion. You must be positive. You must have an undying belief you will prevail. You must be passionate. Let me take you back about a decade to a time when I had slipped from a state of being very passionate about my business to being totally delusional about it.

Truth be told, I think the difference between passion and delusion isn’t even very distinguishable. I suspect many an entrepreneur has fallen too far down the rabbit hole without even realizing it. It happened to me. Maxed-out credit cards, empty cupboards, and a frustrated spouse helped me wake up to the delusion I created in myself. I was laser-focused on the belief I had to succeed no matter what, which led me to lose sight of reality. My story fortunately has a happy ending. But if I hadn’t faced that reality head-on (and it did indeed feel like a crash), I wouldn’t have been able to honestly evaluate my business and redirect toward a healthier course.

So how can you gauge whether your passion is bordering on delusion and when it’s time to reel it back? I’m a huge Jim Collins fan, and I think he teaches something that can be applied here. Collins refers to it as the Stockdale Paradox and I’m going to explain it in two parts–backwards. The second part says, “Maintain an undying belief that in the end you will prevail.” The entrepreneurial rally cry! The first half of the Stockdale Paradox, and the part that I think may be the antidote for delusional thinking, is that you must “confront the brutal facts of your current reality.” A true paradox.

Here’s how I interpret Collins’ wisdom to walk that fine line.