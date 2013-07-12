3 Ways To Be An Ideal Coworker

If people think the ultra-progressive Valve can be, then anywhere can have elements of the lunch room, as Brazen Life writer Laura Abrar observes:

Cliques, favorites, geeks, Alpha and Beta wannabes, the studiously shy, teacher’s pets, gossip drones, queen bees, jocks and more are present in the hallways at work.

The key, then, is to establish a little psychosocial literacy–or, in other words, discover how to become an asset to your coworkers. Which, like figuring out what we actually want to do with our lives, is easier than it sounds, so long as we can get specific.

I recall a former Esquire editor telling a group of Midwestern cub reporters that one of the best things you can do at an internship is to show up early and stay late–for while the bias to face time is toxic, it most certainly does exist, and we aspirants need every bit of fortune we can nab.

Plus, Abrar observes, getting in early allows you to see the lay of the land: who arrives when and why and how they work. And when you find someone who is great at what you want to do–study the hell out of them.

While the Myers-Briggs personality types are by no means exhaustive–you could call it astrology for MBAs–recognizing the people, including you and me, who are disposed to high or low stimulation, listening or waiting to talk, can be liberating: When you realize that you have behavioral tendencies stemming from events early in your life, it’s much easier to not have to be right all the time.

In other words, the more nuanced understanding we have of people’s strengths, needs, and triggers, the better we can move in harmony with them, which bolsters the bandwidth of your connections–which network science finds as a major predictor of success.