New “Nimble, Collaborative, Decisive” Microsoft So Far None Of Those Things

When all but the most productive among us were still hitting the snooze button at 6 a.m. this morning, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sent out an email to his entire staff. In some 2,720 words, Ballmer detailed his vision for “a far-reaching realignment of the company.”

The shake-up is aimed at pulling Microsoft’s 90,000 employees together into fewer divisions to make the software behemoth behave more like a nimble startup–and maybe even innovate.

In a section subheaded “Communicative,” Ballmer wrote: “In the new, rapid-turn world, we need to communicate in ways that don’t just exchange information but drive agility, action, ownership and accountability.”

Um, okay. Alignment is a good thing, especially as the company struggles with a series of less-than-stellar product launches. Despite speedier delivery of upgrades (to three months from three years), product groups operating as completely separate entities spawned a portfolio of products that look like they were created by different companies.

Apple was in a tough spot, too, when it restructured in 1997. But Steve Jobs’s announcement was vastly different. As former Appple employee John Lilly noted in a Tumblr post: “Someone in the audience asked him about Michael Dell’s suggestion in the press a few days previous that Apple should just shut down and return the cash to shareholders, and as I recall, Steve’s response was: ‘Fuck Michael Dell. If you want to make Apple great again, let’s get going. If not, get the hell out.’ I think it’s not an overstatement to say that just about everyone in the room loved him at that point, would have followed him off a cliff if that’s where he led.”

Could Ballmer have said it better? We asked some experts to weigh in:

“It’s hard to imagine how complex it is to transform and motivate a company as big and far-reaching as Microsoft. However, I’ve found that teammates at work are just like consumers at home. They want a short summary of how this affects them, more detailed information on demand, and candor throughout. I think the message is powerful here but might get lost on some due to the length and complexity of the language. The best quote I ever heard on communication is, ‘Be brief, be bold and be gone.”

–Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight