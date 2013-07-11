Nokia’s Lumia 1020 Is A Pro Camera Disguised As A Smartphone

Nokia unveiled the Lumia 1020 at a press event today in New York (though not before it was leaked ).

The $300 Windows Phone, which will be available exclusively through AT&T starting July 26, has a single, obvious killer feature: a 41-megapixel camera that essentially makes the 1020 a professional-grade camera masquerading as a smartphone. Nokia is also releasing a Pro Camera app packed with granular features to make photography buffs geek out, such as controls for shutter speed, white balance, and manual focus.





The Lumia 1020 isn’t Nokia’s first 41-megapixel camera phone: Its PureView 808 came out in early 2012, the last smartphone to operate on the Symbian operating system. But this time around, it’s clear Nokia is betting Lumia’s camera will sell itself.

Among the smartphone’s other accessories are a camera mount with a shutter button and a tripod mount; apps for the Lumia include many photography and photo-sharing apps like Path, Panagraph, and an exclusive app from Hipstamatic called Oggl Pro.

One conspicuously missing app? Instagram. CEO Kevin Systrom has told Fast Company the photo-sharing app will likely come to the Windows Phone and Blackberry platforms before it arrives on Google’s Glass headset, but he hedged that statement by adding: “I’m not saying those will come anytime soon. I’m just saying that in order of priority, the way we evaluate where to expand to is really simply where our users are, and where the growth is.”