How To Become More Unstoppable Every Day

Three years ago, she wanted to work for Microsoft Excel, so she put 100 hours into prepping for the interview–a tactic she’s tried elsewhere and failed with. Then she realized she didn’t want to be a product manager, so she became a designer–after learning the craft in one year. Then she realized she needed to learn how to dance–so she did that in one year, too.

There’s a thread that runs through these three feats–and lets trace it after watching the video.

“Job hunting is like The Bachelor,” Cheng wrote. “Only instead of choosing between 25 beautiful women, the recruiter must look at a constant stream of thousands of resumes and cover letters.”

So like a would-be reality show star, you have to make yourself stand out, she says, which is hard to do given the gnat-like attention span meted out to each resume.

Cheng advocates the going super deep methodology; i.e., showing the person that you can already do great work for the position. (Which is, more or less, the only thing Google found predicts on-the-job success.) But if it’s your dream job, Cheng says, putting 100 hours into a mockup project is better than thinking “what if.”

But even after you get what might be your dream job, you may grow weary after a while. After two years as a project manager on Microsoft’s Excel team, she found she didn’t want to be there anymore–or manage projects, either. After months of figuring out where her meaningful work would lie, she settled on design: