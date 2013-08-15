These Musical Cubes Remix The Way We Play With One Another

Interacting with others can be so stressful for children with autism that many prefer to play by themselves. Big thinkers have used everything from humanlike robots and online apps to art and music therapy to help break a cycle of isolation and help teach kids social skills. The Nao humanoid , for example, has proven an effective way to teach skills that could lead to more interactivity.

But most tools currently aimed at curing this problem teach children skills and then ask them to bring those skills into the real world on their own. Professor Henrik Hautop Lund, Head of the Center for Playware, Technical University of Denmark, has come up with a technology that teaches people social skills and fades into the background as it ushers users into real life social situations. It involves a set of robotic music cubes that lets people interact with music as it is playing–they can activate or deactivate song elements by simply flipping the cubes. He calls it “playware.”





“In the end, the cubes themselves do not matter much,” says Lund. “But what they mediate is important, namely the social interaction and coordination between human beings. We are not so much interested in the human-robot interaction, but interested in the human-human interaction, which emerges from the play with the social playware.”

While the end result of playing with his cubes might seem on the surface to be little more than a cool remix, the underlying idea is to take the pressure off of kids (and socially challenged adults) to interact and put the focus on controlling the different elements of the song. A prototype showcased at the Roskilde Festival, featured large 1m3 cubes. Every colored cube represents a different musical instrument–blue for bass, light blue for vocals, yellow for guitar, orange for drums and so on. The five sides of each cube control different variations of that instrument, with the sixth side switching it off.

The side that faces up is the one that plays, and it plays musical loops of that variation. Each foam cube contains electronics in its core that determines its orientation, which is sent via Bluetooth to an application on the iPad or iPhone. An app called MusicTiles handles all the processing and changes the sounds produced as the cubes are rolled or turned over.

According to Lund, people end up playing with each other almost without realizing it. “We have made the cubes so big so that you can only handle one or maximum two cubes at a time,” explains Lund. “So the play (playing a nice song, in this case) demands that you play and coordinate with other people. Further, the soft material invites physical play by pushing, kicking, jumping on the cubes.”

The songs are sourced in such a way that the various song elements can be separated and controlled via the cubes. Since the songs are provided by assorted musicians and groups such as Bombino, Peter Gabriel, and Volbeat, the remixes that anyone composes by playing around with the cubes sounds professional.