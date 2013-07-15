The Truth About Unplugging And “Vacation”

The latest issue of Fast Company is about the #unplug movement–taking time to disconnect and reconnect on a more personal level with friends and family.

Meanwhile, following my own recent post–9 Signs You’re In Out-Of-Office Hell–I was called everything from “snarky” and “cynical” to “mean-spirited” and “pathetic” for merely suggesting you check your email if you could not create a more helpful auto-responder while away from the office. For me to suggest that you work while on vacation or even just check your email while you are off work was apparently akin to kicking a small puppy.*

However, according to an online survey of more than 1,000 U.S. employees created by cloud-networking company Pertino, most Americans stay connected while on vacation. We regularly check email, take a phone call, and do additional work during our vacation. Before you blow a gasket, many of the survey participants say they work on vacation so they can actually relax. Almost half, 47% of those surveyed, say they are less stressed on vacation when they stay connected with the office.

Whether you have to, or want to, work while you are on vacation, here are some things to know and tips to keep in mind to make it an enjoyable time for you, productive for your career, and safe for your company:

– The top devices used on vacation include: personally owned computers (52%), smartphones (51%), and tablets (30%).

– 35% of employees say they take their work computers and all of their important business files with them on vacation.

– 32% of the people surveyed are using unsanctioned or unsecure cloud file-sharing services to access business files.