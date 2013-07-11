advertisement
Today’s Most Innovative Company: Makey Makey, Making Everyone An Inventor

By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read

The Internet of Things has both investors artists and techies salivating. But what about consumers?

This is where Makey Makey comes in. It’s a $49.99 circuit board you clip onto any object you wish to turn into a controller for one of your gadgets–provided, that is, that said object is mildly conductive. As Anya Kamenetz wrote yesterday:

Turn a bunch of bananas into a piano. Turn your friends into a synthesizer. Turn a trampoline into a slideshow controller. Turn your hand into a game glove.

Since the crowd-funded venture launched 14 months ago, there are now 50,000 Makey Makeys in the world. Of those, 20% of them are being used in an educational setting, like after-school clubs, Makerspaces, and so on.

Will Makey Makey be on the next list of the world’s Most Innovative Companies?

