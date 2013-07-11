Where You Live Says A Lot About Your Driving Habits, Says Hyundai Study

Automotive firm Hyundai has released a report detailing how the habits of its car owners in the U.S. differ from state to state. The information was gathered from the Blue Link in-car communication system. USA Today has the details , some of which are interesting, some of which, well, you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to work out.

Alaskans and Minnesotans are big users of their cars’ remote-start functions, while drivers from Wyoming and Delaware used enhanced roadside assistance. Michigan and Vermont residents, however, used emergency assistance more often than drivers from other states. (Does that say more about the state of the roads in those areas, or that car-maintenance classes isn’t a priority there?)

Blue Link has 400,000 users, who called on the system some 7 million times over two years–that’s an average of 17.5 uses per driver.

[Image: Flickr user Stephen Cummings]