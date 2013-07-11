Greenpeace Protesters Are Climbing The Shard To Get Signatures On Arctic Drilling Policy

Six women are climbing the U.K.’s largest building in an attempt to draw attention to energy firm Shell‘s plans to drill for oil in the Arctic. Greenpeace U.K., which has organized the protest, has enlisted the help of social media–the climb has its own hashtag, #iceclimb, and has set a target of garnering 31,000 signatures. And they’re almost there.
The women, all experienced climbers, are more than halfway up the building, which is over 1,000 feet tall. They’re all equipped with helmet cameras and, once at the top, aim to unfurl a piece of art that, in the words of protester Victoria Henry, “will make Shell think twice before sending their rigs into the Arctic.”
[Image by Flickr user Ndecam]