PlayStation 4 Users Can Now Play Their Own Games On Anyone’s Console

PlayStation 4 users will be able to access games in their personal libraries on any other console, Sony has announced. Neil Brown, the firm’s R&D head honcho, was speaking at Sony’s Develop conference yesterday, where he explained that the system works in a similar way to Blu-ray, meaning the early sections of the game get downloaded in a chunk so gamers can get on with the important business of gaming as soon as possible.
“You can visit your friend’s house, you can log into your account and play any game from your digital library, which is good. But how useful is that if it takes half a day to download the game you want to play? With Play As You Download you get much quicker access to at least the first section of the game so you can start playing quicker. So this makes a digital library a practical option in the real world.”
The news will come as a blow to digital rights management toughie Microsoft, whose new Xbox One is prohibitively expensive. And the firm’s gaming department is currently suffering, as Don Mattrick, Microsoft’s former Interactive Entertainment boss, has just left the firm for Zynga.
