Yahoo Wants Everyone To Know It “Objected Strenuously” To The NSA’s PRISM Requests

Yahoo is attempting to get files from a 2008 case regarding data gathering by the government made public, reports the San Jose Mercury News. It’s a move whose primary objective can only be to give the firm good PR–trust us, it’s saying to its customers, we’re good with your secrets.

The firm, alongside Apple, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, has been identified as one of the firms that handed over customer information under the controversial PRISM surveillance scheme.

Attempting to get FISA–that’s the secretive court that deals with all cases heard under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act–to unseal all its documents is a hard task. But Yahoo wants it made clear it “objected strenuously” to federal demands for information on its users–a move that will go a long way to increasing consumer trust when it comes to handling personal data.

Google has already attempted to force FISA’s hand, citing the First Amendment as the reason the court should relax its gag orders on data requests, as well as Microsoft.

