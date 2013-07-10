France Ends Three-Strikes Law, Stops Threatening To Take The Web From Pirates

Good news for downloaders in France. The country’s three-strikes anti-piracy law has been suspended . Under the policy, local courts were able to punish repeat offenders who were caught illegally downloading content by suspending their Internet connections for up to a month.

The law had been applauded by the Motion Picture Association of America and Recording Industry Association of America, but derided by France’s culture minister as being disproportionately severe. Instead of targeting individual downloaders, the French government is focusing on commercial piracy. Pirates aren’t in the clear though; those who share files illegally can still face fines up to 1,500 euros ($1,923).

[Image: Flickr user Thomas Bullock]