Report: Massive Microsoft Restructuring to be Unveiled Tomorrow

The only word we’ve heard from Microsoft about a pending organizational overhaul is that the Redmond, Wash.-based software giant doesn’t comment on speculation.

AllThingsD is reporting Microsoft will unveil dramatic internal restructuring around software and devices in both the consumer and business sectors. Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who is from the Detroit area, is said to have consulted Ford CEO Alan Mulally regarding these changes. The announcement is expected to happen tomorrow at the company’s Worldwide Partner Conference in Houston.

A number of high-profile execs are said to be affected, including:

Satya Nadella, President, Server & Tools Business

Qi Lu, President, Online Services Division

Julie Larson-Green, Corporate Vice President, Windows

Terry Myerson, Corporate Vice President, Windows Phone Division

Tami Reller, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Windows

Tony Bates, President, Skype

Kurt DelBene, President, Microsoft Office Division

Kirill Tatarinov, President, Microsoft Business Solutions Division

Just last week, Don Mattrick, Microsoft’s former Xbox chief, departed from the company to take the helm as CEO of beleaguered gaming company Zynga, which has seen a modest bump in its stock price since the news was announced.

[Image: Robert Scoble]