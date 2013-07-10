Jay-Z Is Performing “Picasso Baby” And Dancing With Strangers For Six Hours Because, Art

As if that exclusive album release date for one million Samsung Galaxy owners didn’t generate enough attention for Magna Carta Holy Grail, superstar rapper Jay-Z is spending six hours today performing “Picasso Baby,” a single off the album.

Jay is performing in front of an invite-only crowd at Pace Gallery in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, studded with famous faces such as director Judd Apatow, Girls actor Adam Driver and Girls costar Lena Dunham’s mother. It’s all part of a shoot for the “Picasso Baby” music video. And as the waterfall of resulting Vines and Instagram videos indicate, it was quite a show:

Vine user CEDAR:



Vine user CEDAR:



Vine user Thessaly:



At one point Jay danced with performance artist Marina Abramović:

Vine user CEDAR:



And he gave his chain to this kid:

