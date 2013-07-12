5 Tips To Stay Productive All Day Long

So you’re having trouble getting through the day in one productive piece.
Don’t worry, you’re not alone. We’ve all been there.
Staying productive is hard. Maybe you can’t stop thinking about your grandmother’s herring with potatoes and cottage cheese, or the long-awaited return of the Twinkie–whatever it is, it’s not work.
So that’s why we’re here, or rather, that’s why you’re here for each other. Earlier in the week, we asked you for some tips for keeping the pace, and you delivered. Below are our five favorites, and if you have any more, share them in the comments!
What’s your best tip for staying productive throughout the day?
1. Get back to basics: A good night’s sleep and early rise
It’s no secret that a good night’s sleep is the key to a great (and productive) day. Not getting enough of the good stuff can make you fat, stupid, and even kill you. Seriously.
For the overachievers: Try getting up super early (like 4 a.m. early)–it can do wonders for your productivity.
2. Set goals and practice discipline
Setting goals can be the difference between failure and success in life. They’re also a great way to track your progress–and keep that forward momentum–no matter how big or small.
3. Give yourself some “me time”–and a few cups of coffee
Sometime’s you’ve just got blast some tunes. Our Friday pick:
4. Be more Zen
Good call! Meditation can help you become a more effective leader, and boost your creativity—everyone at Google is meditating, so why won’t you?
5. Avoid what you know will kill your productivity
Yes, it’s true: Facebook is a black hole of productivity! If you’re having trouble prying yourself away from social media (or screens in general), head over to our unplug section, where you can learn how to break the habit.
Thanks for all the responses! If you have any more suggestions, or want to make fun of our taste in music, feel free to share in the comments!
[Image: Flickr user Sacks08]