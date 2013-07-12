5 Tips To Stay Productive All Day Long

So you’re having trouble getting through the day in one productive piece.

Don’t worry, you’re not alone. We’ve all been there.

Staying productive is hard. Maybe you can’t stop thinking about your grandmother’s herring with potatoes and cottage cheese, or the long-awaited return of the Twinkie–whatever it is, it’s not work.

So that’s why we’re here, or rather, that’s why you’re here for each other. Earlier in the week, we asked you for some tips for keeping the pace, and you delivered. Below are our five favorites, and if you have any more, share them in the comments!





It’s no secret that a good night’s sleep is the key to a great (and productive) day. Not getting enough of the good stuff can make you fat, stupid, and even kill you. Seriously.

For the overachievers: Try getting up super early (like 4 a.m. early)–it can do wonders for your productivity.





Setting goals can be the difference between failure and success in life. They’re also a great way to track your progress–and keep that forward momentum–no matter how big or small.