How Your iPhone Weakens Your Will

We already know they’re snuffing our creativity–but new research suggests they’re also stifling our drive.

How so? It’s because of the all-too-familiar hunches that smartphones and laptops engender in their users. And if you didn’t know, Americans spend 58 minutes a day fussing with their phones, and they’re talking on them only 26% of the time.





That poor posture, Harvard Business School researchers Maarten Bos and Amy Cuddy find, undermines our assertiveness.

Their latest experiment–which we’ll get to in a moment–is a continuation of Cuddy’s earlier research, which has done work to establish that your body posture shapes who you are. In short, the more open and expansive your posture is, the more assertive you’ll be–owing to how posture relates to the levels of testosterone and cortisol in your system–while the more hunched, scrunched, and closed you are, the less you’ll embody your will.

The researchers paid 75 participants to use one of a range of devices–iPod Touch (a handy iPhone stand-in), iPad, laptop, and desktop–to play the same gambling game. That went on for a while, then the research assistant monitoring them said “I will get some forms ready for you to sign so I can pay you and you can leave. If I am not here in five minutes, please come get me at the front desk.”