How To Find Your Perfect Business Partner, Even If They’re 6,472 Miles Away

As an entrepreneur who spent a number of years working in Europe, he’d just decamped to San Francisco with a head full of ideas but not many personal connections. In addition to designing custom Facebook pages for clients, Parkinson had the itch to create apps. He just didn’t have the expertise to code.

Plenty of startups are backed by investors, sight unseen. That’s the driver behind networking sites such as AngelList, where some intrepid investors rely on their intuition to guide their decisions rather than traditional face-to-face pitches. But how to find a trusted developer (and potential business partner) in a metro area stuffed full of tech geeks and fast-talking founders?

I could see he what he was about, he was a real, actual dude.

“I didn’t know about Meetup.com,” Parkinson confesses, “But I just arrived two months before and going out and networking felt overwhelming.” Not to mention that bootstrapping necessarily included having the dough to bankroll the six figure salary common to the area. “I just had the prospect of something cool happening,” he tells Fast Company.

Turning to hiring sites like oDesk and Elance didn’t help. “I had a couple of developers tell me what I wanted to hear,” he explains. These freelance professionals would create a facade for the app with no real back end and drag the process out for weeks, he recalls. “It was a real pain in the ass.”

So Parkinson turned to a different corner of the web, this time to find someone who’d developed a similar app and see if they’d be willing to partner up. He found Slav Ivanov, founder of Socially Apps and hit him up on Facebook with a message explaining his request.

No matter that Ivanov was based in Sofia, Bulgaria rather than San Francisco, says Parkinson. After a quick exchange, the two hopped on Skype. “I couldn’t say there was any immediate chemistry between us,” Parkinson says. The real test, he maintains, was connecting on Facebook (which they did immediately). Parkinson says he looked through all Ivanov’s posts and photos of him and and his family, something he didn’t have access to with any of the contractors on Elance. “I could see he what he was about, he was a real, actual dude,” Parkinson says.