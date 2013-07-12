5 Signs That Your Internship Is Actually A Low-Paid Job To Nowhere

As you prepare for your first day on the job you dream of private meetings with the CEO, lunch at the Palm, and the exciting projects that lie ahead.

But when you arrive at the office you are escorted to your “workspace,” which is really a closet in disguise. You shrug this off thinking your real office is awaiting the arrival of new furniture. But what if you are wrong? What if this is really your desk and this internship is not quite what it was hyped up to be? Here are five signs that your internship is nothing more than a glorified clerical position.

No plan upon arrival

You show up and there is no plan for your assimilation into the organization. Figuring this must be a test of your ability to take initiative, you ask to see your job description. The only item listed is “Other duties as assigned.” Clearly there must be a mistake.

You are excluded from the Monday-morning huddle



You have read about them and finally you are in a position to attend a Monday-morning huddle meeting. This is where you and the other “executives in training” get to share thought-provoking ideas about the strategy of the company! Only you have not been invited to attend. Instead, you are asked to answer the phones and refill the coffeepot.

A similar job to yours is posted online