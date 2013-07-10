10 Hidden Gems In iOS 7

When Instagram launched its big update adding video, it was a giant call to action: Dedicated users had to go to the App Store and update the app manually to participate in the fun. When automatic app updates arrive with iOS 7, new functionality will simply appear in your most used apps–an awesome addition for app developers. But what other hidden gems are coming with iOS 7?

The messages app now displays time stamps next to each message, sent and received. You may not notice the new addition as the times are hidden off screen until you push (and hold) the messages to the left. The functionally may be long over due, but having specific times next to each message is something many were desperately waiting for.

You will soon be able to link contacts, merging info from more than one entry into a single contact.

Set it and forget it. Now when you set a timer, the remaining time appears on the lock screen under the clock. If you were burdened by constantly unlocking the device just to see the remaining time, fret no more.

There are a lot of improvements to the camera app in the new OS, like filters and swiping between modes, but the one of most pleasing new features is how the camera ‘snaps’ a picture. Instead of freeze-framing the screen with a fake shutter and then adding the photo to your camera roll with the genie effect, the camera now just does a very quick flash. Surprisingly, this little gem will likely lead to users taking a lot more photos as there’s a perceived speed increase and ease of use.

Just like the stand alone GPS devices, Apple’s built in Maps app can now detect when you’re driving at night and automatically switch from bright colors to dimmer ones.

Apple added the ability for iTunes on the desktop to scan their gift cards with your computer’s camera, bypassing having to enter the long code. iOS 7 adds this feature to iTunes as well letting your phone’s camera detect and scan the code automatically.