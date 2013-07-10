We Can Now 3-D Print Liquid Metal

Scientists in North Carolina State University have achieved something that in the future may prove to be rather remarkable: They’ve used a liquid metal alloy of gallium and indium squeezed through a tiny syringe to craft 3-D metallic structures. The device is effectively a 3-D printer for metal at room temperature.
The team behind the innovation sees it as an exciting hint of things to come. 3-D wiring could make it easy to craft highly flexible electronics–a valuable trick, given the rise in wearable tech.