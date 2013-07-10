Google Cleans Up Android Maps App, Ditches Latitude Location-Tracker

Google has revamped the interface of its Maps app for Android with a cleaner display of the maps themselves, borrowing some of the look from its newish iPhone app–created to rival Apple ‘s own service on iOS. There are also some new features, including real-time traffic rerouting, traffic incident reports, and extras like Zagat reviews.

But Maps isn’t Google’s only location-based mapping system, and it has a bunch of others including Latitude–a location sharing app that transmits the owner’s location in real time so friends and family can know where everyone is. Google now says it’s retiring Latitude on August 9th, and is taking down its apps, online service, and APIs. This dramatic house-cleaning is seemingly aimed at making sure no remnants of Latitude survive, so users and other third-party services who are still interested in this sort of power move over to Google+. Google is placing serious attention onto G+ to thread its APIs throughout as many Google services as possible.

[Image: By Flickr user Johan Larsson]