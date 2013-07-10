New App SpeedSpot Guides You To Fastest Wi-Fi In Your Area

Here’s a useful tool for just about everyone: SpeedSpot. It’s an iOS app that lets you test the Internet speed of Wi-Fi networks in your area, whether they belong to coffee shops, hotels, or other places. You can then share the test results with your friends, and have results shared with you. Essentially, SpeedSpot lets you crowdsource Wi-Fi speed so you can “find the fastest Wi-Fi hotspots anywhere in the world.”