BlackBerry Succumbs, Lets India Snoop On Its Servers

Blackberry has been in a heated fight with the Indian Department of Telecommunications for over two years, with the government insisting that it needs access to the company’s servers to spy on local BlackBerry users for the purpose of protecting the state and preventing terrorism. BlackBerry has exerted pushback because protecting user data distinguishes it in the enterprise smartphone market. But a statement from the Department of Telecommunications now says the “lawful interception” system is ready, indicating the fight is over, and BlackBerry lost.