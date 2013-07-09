Today’s Most Innovative Company: SpoonRocket, Weaning Us Off Fast Food

A startup called SpoonRocket is delivering $6 healthy gourmet meals to hungry people in San Francisco’s East Bay. What kind of gourmet meals? How does braised pork with red onion and white cheddar wrapped in white corn tortillas baked in red chile sauce and served with black beans and Spanish rice sound? That’s an item on today’s menu.

SpoonRocket’s website touts that ordering its food is “better than cooking,” which, depending on your culinary skills, might be true. But it’s also better, and potentially cheaper, than fast food, and that’s also part of the plan. SpoonRocket wants to provide an alternative to the local drive-thru. The average delivery time, according to cofounder Anson Tsui, is 10 minutes. Probably faster than your local pizza joint.

SpoonRocket seems to be a success, as it reportedly has plans to expand soon. But will we see it on next year’s list of Most Innovative Companies?