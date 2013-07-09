This Is What Samsung’s New Silicon Valley HQ Will Look Like

This week, construction starts on Samsung’s new, energy-efficient Silicon Valley headquarters. The campus, located in San Jose, will feature a 10-story tower, amenity pavilion, and a parking garage, according to a statement from architecture firm NBBJ . It will be the company’s largest campus outside of Seoul, Korea.

The 2,000 employees housed in the new headquarters can work out at the various surrounding fitness facilities. Surrounding courtyards will feature artwork and relaxation points, like cafes, which may be open to the public. A central courtyard ensures “each Samsung employee will be no further than one floor away from green space.” And a rooftop solar array will provide energy throughout.

In the statement, NBBJ says the building will “create a powerful brand image for Samsung.” The move into Silicon Valley is seen as a way to up Samsung’s competitive edge against other tech giants like Google and Apple by hiring top talent. Samsung is eyeing Apple’s lead in the tablet market with the release of the Galaxy Tab 3, a clear iPad competitor.

How does the new HQ compare to those of other tech giants? Google’s campus in London is strangely futuristic. And don’t forget Apple’s “Spaceship” campus, set to open in 2016.

[Images: NBBJ architecture firm]