10 Of The Most Popular iOS Apps Are Free This Week

Ten top-tier iOS apps, which normally retail for up to $19.99 in the case of the DJing app Traktor DJ, are free to download this week as part of a mini-fire sale to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Apple’s App Store, which has grown from 500 apps to more than 900,000 since it opened in 2008.
These apps are only free to download for a limited time, so get tapping:
Traktor DJ for iPhone and iPad
This app, which normally retails for $19.99, lets you spin and mix tracks like the DJ pros.
Badland
This game, which takes you through a series of obstacles within a fairytale-like forest, won an Apple Design Award at the company’s developer conference this year.
Barefoot World Atlas
Barefoot World Atlas’s 3-D globe interface acts as a starting point for discovering new facts about the world’s countries, landmarks, wildlife, and more.
Day One
Day One is a personal journaling app for Mac, iPhone, and iPad that lets you keep track of your daily happenings, whether that’s jotting down ideas or tracking the meals you ate. It won Apple’s Mac App of the Year award in 2012.
How To Cook Everything
The mobile app version of New York Times columnist Mark Bittman’s How To Cook Everything cookbook includes 2,000 recipes, hundreds of illustrations, and advice on techniques, equipment, meal-planning, and more.
Over
Use Over to add beautiful artwork or captions in a host of elegant fonts to your photos.
Infinity Blade II
This role-playing combat game is a sequel to the highly accoladed Infinity Blade.
Tiny Wings for iPhone and iPad
In Tiny Wings, you play one of five mostly flightless birds who catch bits of airtime by jumping off hills.
Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
This music-based game follows the adventures of a female warrior protagonist in the mountainous wild, and is set to a soundtrack composed by Jim Guthrie.
Where’s My Water?
Where’s My Water? players bring water to Swampy the Alligator’s broken shower by getting through levels of physics-based puzzles.
[Image courtesy of Native Instruments]