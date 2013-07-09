10 Of The Most Popular iOS Apps Are Free This Week

Ten top-tier iOS apps, which normally retail for up to $19.99 in the case of the DJing app Traktor DJ , are free to download this week as part of a mini-fire sale to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Apple’s App Store, which has grown from 500 apps to more than 900,000 since it opened in 2008.

These apps are only free to download for a limited time, so get tapping:

Traktor DJ for iPhone and iPad

This app, which normally retails for $19.99, lets you spin and mix tracks like the DJ pros.

Badland

This game, which takes you through a series of obstacles within a fairytale-like forest, won an Apple Design Award at the company’s developer conference this year.

Barefoot World Atlas

Barefoot World Atlas’s 3-D globe interface acts as a starting point for discovering new facts about the world’s countries, landmarks, wildlife, and more.

Day One

Day One is a personal journaling app for Mac, iPhone, and iPad that lets you keep track of your daily happenings, whether that’s jotting down ideas or tracking the meals you ate. It won Apple’s Mac App of the Year award in 2012.

How To Cook Everything

The mobile app version of New York Times columnist Mark Bittman’s How To Cook Everything cookbook includes 2,000 recipes, hundreds of illustrations, and advice on techniques, equipment, meal-planning, and more.