Square’s Stand iPad Register Comes To Apple And Best Buy Retail Stores

Square , our fifth Most Innovative Company of 2012, has begun shipping its Square Stand registers. The company has also announced Stand will be available for purchase at both Apple and Best Buy retail stores.

Stand acts as a complement to a merchant’s iPad, loaded with the Square Register point-of-sale app, of course. The $299 plastic frame has a built-in card reader that can read credit cards’ magnetic strips the same way Square’s first product, the dongle, works. Stand can also connect to other register-related hardware such as a cash drawer, barcode scanner, and receipt printer, all staples of the traditional merchant-customer transaction experience.

San Francisco’s Blue Bottle Coffee is one of 14 merchants currently using Stand at its stores.

Square says Stand is currently being used by 14 merchants in 35 locations across the U.S. We’ve reached out to ask about whether or not Starbucks, Square’s largest merchant partnership, will be using Stand. Starbucks currently accepts Square’s mobile payments app, Square Wallet–read about the coffee chain’s initial fumbles with the Square Wallet rollout here.

Update: A Square rep tells Fast Company that Starbucks will not be using Stand in its stores at this time.

[Images courtesy of Square]