What’s Your Email Personality?

According to Dharmesh Mehta, senior director of Outlook.com, email users can be separated into three distinct categories, based on their daily interactions with their inboxes.

“There’s no one rule for email,” he says. “There’s just different styles.”

Dharmesh Mehta

So: Which one are you?

Deleters spend the start of their day simply cleaning out their Inboxes in an attempt to restore order. According to Mehta, roughly 50% of people “take about a third of their Inbox and, before they even read the mail, they delete it.”

Filers keep their Inboxes running like a well-oiled machine. They’re organized and have mastered a system of tricks for keeping their mail in recognizable order.

“They have a lot of power tools to get through their Inbox and keep things where they want them,” Mehta says.