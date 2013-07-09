Your Smartphone Is Now On Your Windshield

Garmin ‘s latest product is a windshield-mounted device that projects directions from Android and iPhone navigation apps right on the dashboard. The Heads-Up Display (HUD) sells for $130 and is still waiting for FCC approval. But there’s only one problem… Users can’t use Google Maps, Apple Maps, or their favorite third-party GPS app with HUD. Instead, the Bluetooth-enabled display only accepts data input from Garmin’s own proprietary StreetPilot and Navigon apps.

“Head-up displays currently have their place in select high-end cars, but HUD makes this technology available as an aftermarket accessory for any vehicle, at an affordable price,” Garmin’s Dan Bartel said in a statement. It also allows the company to keep up with advances by automakers to integrate smartphone apps like Pandora and Yelp directly into car dashboards. If Garmin can’t beat appmakers for in-car presence, well, it’ll have to join them.

HUD is the latest in Garmin’s efforts to integrate smartphone apps into dashboards–Navigon recently integrated Foursquare’s API into their app as well.

[Image: Garmin]